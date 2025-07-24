More VOCFM News

Zondo: SA fight against corruption weakened after Scorpions’ exit

Former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has stated that public trust in the Hawks—the South African Police Service (SAPS) unit tasked with tackling corruption—has declined compared to the now-disbanded Scorpions. Speaking at the South African Council of Churches Anti-Corruption Conference in Johannesburg, Zondo said the Hawks lack the capacity to effectively deliver justice, citing unresolved cases involving the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) as evidence. He called for the creation of an independent anti-corruption agency, warning against repeating the mistakes of the past that have weakened the country’s fight against corruption.

“In the early 2000s, the Scorpions were very effective in combating corruption, and criminals began to fear them. However, in 2007, a decision was made to disband them, and the consequences of that decision are evident in the current levels of corruption. My confidence in the Hawks is not the same as it was in the Scorpions.”

VOC  News
Photo: @OCJ_RSA / X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

