Chronic Stress May Be Fueling South Africa’s Metabolic Health Crisis

As Heart Awareness Month shines a spotlight on cardiovascular health, experts are warning that chronic stress may be doing far more than affecting mental well-being. Growing evidence suggests prolonged stress can increase the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease by disrupting the body’s metabolism.

Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings said chronic stress triggers the continuous release of cortisol, commonly known as the stress hormone, which can have significant long-term effects on physical health.

“When the body is in a prolonged state of stress, it increases the release of the stress hormone cortisol, which has a very big impact on the body’s ability to manage blood pressure as well as blood glucose levels,” she said.

Jennings explained that persistently elevated blood glucose and insulin resistance can contribute to the build-up of visceral fat around the body’s organs, increasing the risk of metabolic disorders and poor overall health.

She said the relationship between stress and metabolic health is cyclical, with each condition worsening the other.

“It’s actually a bit of a negative cycle or spiral once someone does get caught up with chronic stress. When your body is not physically in a healthy state, that also impacts your resilience when it comes to stress. So, it’s a vicious cycle,” she said.

While healthy eating and regular exercise are widely recognised as important for preventing chronic disease, Jennings believes stress management is often overlooked as a key part of maintaining good health.

She notes that feeling constantly busy has become normalised, causing many people to underestimate the physical impact of ongoing stress.

“It’s so common for people to say they’re busy. It’s just how we live, and it’s become normalised. For that reason, people don’t necessarily view it as something that is having an impact on health,” she said.

Although financial pressures, demanding jobs and family responsibilities make stress difficult to avoid, Jennings said small lifestyle changes can strengthen resilience. She encourages regular exercise, healthy eating, mindfulness and prioritising rest, adding that “mental health and physical health really go hand in hand. It’s not one or the other.”

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

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