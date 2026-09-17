Expert says Democracy in Africa Must Move Beyond Elections

As the world marked International Day of Democracy on 15 September, renewed attention focused on whether democratic systems truly serve the people they were created to represent.

While elections remain a cornerstone of democracy, experts argue that accountable leadership, strong institutions, human rights and meaningful public participation are what sustain democratic societies long after votes are counted.

Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme (DDP) and Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg, Dr Paul Kariuki, said Africa has had decades to shape its own democratic future, but many countries are now facing a worrying decline.

“I really think that’s one of the big talking points that we need to start thinking about as African citizens,” he said.

Kariuki noted that most African nations have been independent for at least 30 years, with some celebrating more than five decades of self-governance.

He said this should have provided ample opportunity to understand “what democracy looks like if we govern ourselves properly,” but warned that the continent is increasingly confronted by reports of democratic backsliding.

“Democracy in itself is actually declining. It’s a sad state because while the world would like us to celebrate and commemorate what it is, we must not be quick to gloss over the challenges,” he said.

According to Kariuki, democracy should not be treated as a symbolic annual celebration, but as a system that protects citizens’ political voice through transparent institutions, accountability and active civic participation.

He added that confronting the shortcomings of democracy is essential if African democracies are to mature and regain public trust.

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

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