Electoral Court ruling leaves 181 ANC councillor candidates out of local elections

The ANC will not be able to field 181 of its councillor candidates in six municipalities after the Electoral Court dismissed its appeal over the submission of candidate information ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

The affected municipalities include Ntabankulu, Port St Johns, Walter Sisulu and Sundays River Valley in the Eastern Cape, as well as Mangaung in the Free State and uMshwathi in KwaZulu-Natal.

Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said the ruling could have an impact on the ANC, particularly in municipalities where it has traditionally enjoyed strong support.

“Basically, you are looking at areas where the ANC has traditionally enjoyed support. Although this does not affect all councillors, but mainly PR councillors, it’s still a negative impact,” Mngomezulu said.

The ANC has maintained that its candidate information was captured on the IEC’s electronic system before the deadline and said it would pursue an appeal.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the party respected the courts and judicial process, adding that the matter was not about seeking preferential treatment.

Meanwhile, the IEC said the ruling provides clarity on which candidates are eligible to contest the elections. CEO Sy Mamabolo said the commission would now proceed with the election timetable.

Mngomezulu said the ruling could create further challenges for the ANC as parties prepare for possible coalition arrangements at local government level.

Photo: African National Congress