GBV Activist Urges Men to Stop Protecting Perpetrators After Eight Women Found Dead in Ekurhuleni

By Odwa Mkentane

Following the discovery of the bodies of eight women in the City of Ekurhuleni, Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) activist Anele Gqosana has called on men, in particular, to stop protecting perpetrators simply because they are friends, relatives, colleagues or members of their communities.

The women were found in Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein and, most recently, Kwa-Thema, with police now investigating possible links between the cases.

Gqosana says that behind every number is a woman, a daughter, a sister, a mother, a friend and a human being whose life mattered.

“My deepest condolences go to the families and loved ones who are mourning. I also extend my thoughts and prayers to the families who are still waiting for the formal identification of their loved ones, a period of uncertainty that no family should ever have to endure.

“As a Gender-Based Violence and Femicide activist, I cannot remain silent. This is not simply a policing issue. It is not simply a women’s issue,” said Gqosana.

Gqosana added that the issue is a societal crisis that requires every part of society to confront the attitudes, behaviours, systems and silences that allow violence against women and children to continue.

“For years, I have worked alongside GBVF activists, survivors, community organisations, women’s groups, faith-based organisations, civil society, government structures, law enforcement and ordinary community members who continue to fight this scourge.

“I want to acknowledge every organisation, movement, church, activist, survivor, community worker and individual who continues to speak out, provide support, accompany survivors, challenge perpetrators, advocate for justice and refuse to normalise violence.

“There is no single organisation that owns this fight. GBVF belongs to all of us to confront. But solidarity alone is not enough. We need action. Every report of violence against a woman or child must be taken seriously, and every survivor who walks into a police station must be treated with dignity,” he said.

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