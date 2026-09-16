WC Health Department Condemns Threats to Clinic Staff Amid Rising Safety Concerns

By Odwa Mkentane

Staff at the Kalbaskraal Satellite Clinic were safely evacuated on Monday after a group of men entered the facility while looking for a patient. The incident left staff feeling threatened and intimidated, prompting the clinic to close for the rest of the day as a precaution.

In a media statement, the Western Cape Department of Health strongly condemned any form of violence, intimidation or threatening behaviour at healthcare facilities.

Recently, staff members at a community clinic in Khayelitsha embarked on a go-slow strike, demanding urgent action to improve their safety following a series of hijackings at and near their workplace.

“The safety and wellbeing of our healthcare workers and patients remain our highest priority. We strongly condemn any form of violence, intimidation or threatening behaviour at our healthcare facilities. Healthcare facilities must remain safe spaces where patients can access care and where healthcare workers can perform their duties without fear.

“Incidents such as this not only traumatise staff; they can also disrupt essential healthcare services for the vulnerable communities we serve. Our healthcare workers come to work every day committed to caring for patients and supporting their communities, and they deserve to do so in a safe and secure environment.

“We appreciate the swift response of the security personnel and SAPS, as well as the professionalism and courage demonstrated by our staff during the incident,” the statement reads.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley said Malmesbury police are aware of reports of a shooting in Kalbaskraal. However, no criminal case has been registered for further investigation.

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