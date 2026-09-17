Police still to determine motive in Khayelitsha shooting

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Police are yet to determine the motive for the shooting of three adults in Makhaza on Wednesday.

Three men were shot dead inside a car in Khayelitsha when a fellow passenger pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Provincial Serious and Violent Crime detectives are hard at work pursuing leads in their attempt to apprehend a suspect who is responsible for the death of three adult males in Makhaza on Wednesday.

“Makhaza police registered three counts of murder following a shooting incident on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, at 12:30 on Joe Gqabi Street, Town Two in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. SAPS members responded to the above-mentioned scene and found the body of an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds inside a grey Toyota vehicle. About 500 metres from the scene, another body of an adult male was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Whilst at the second scene, another body was discovered in Tabang Street,” said Van Wyk.

Van Wyk added that the deceased males are yet to be identified.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that all three deceased persons were inside the Toyota vehicle when another passenger randomly started shooting at fellow passengers. The suspect subsequently fled, “ he said.

Photo: VOCfm