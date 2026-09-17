SWWF Demands Justice as Workplace Rape Trial Faces Repeated Delays

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Members of the Simunye Women Workers Forum have returned to the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court, demanding justice for a woman who was allegedly raped at her workplace in 2024. The trial has reportedly been delayed several times, with the organisation raising concerns about how the case has been handled by police.

SWWF Standing Committee member, Siphokazi Mvambi, says police previously failed to bring evidence to court, while the investigating officer has repeatedly been absent on court dates.

The group alleges that it was also forced to arrange transport for a witness after police failed to do so.

“The strong SWWF presence outside the court made an impact. Police were called. An inspector sat inside the courtroom to ensure that the matter was attended to. In another case, the magistrate referred to the protest outside and said the court did not want a similar scene. The case began at 12:42pm. SWWF was told that the accused had suddenly decided to plead guilty after he saw that the case wasn’t going away. We were told this could change how the case proceeded because his lawyer could ask for a lighter sentence. SWWF made it clear that a guilty plea does not entitle the rapist to a lesser sentence, and we demanded that he must get the full sentence for rape,” said Mvambi.

Mvambi added that SWWF welcomes the guilty plea but will continue supporting its member and demanding justice until the sentencing is complete.

“This case shows that women, especially Black working-class women, have to organise large protests in order to receive justice. Survivors of gender-based violence should not have to fight police failures and court delays simply to have their cases heard,” she said.

Photo: SWWF