Yvonne Ridley calls for greater protection of Masjid al-Aqsa

By Ragheema Mclean

British journalist and prominent Palestinian cause advocate Yvonne Ridley has called for greater efforts to protect Masjid al-Aqsa, describing the mosque as a central responsibility for Muslims around the world.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Ridley reflected on her personal connection to Palestine and the significance of Al-Aqsa, which she says became even more important to her after embracing Islam.

“It’s Islam’s third-holiest site, and it’s incumbent on all Muslims around the world to protect Masjid al-Aqsa. It is our duty,” Ridley said.

“And, of course, I don’t have to tell you about our beliefs, but one day there will be a Day of Judgment, and we will all be asked: What did you do to protect Masjid al-Aqsa?” she said.

Ridley said part of her current work involves engaging with religious scholars, urging them to help communities prepare spiritually for the situation in Palestine.

“I just discovered a few weeks ago that a white paper was written by the Jordanian government, obviously with his full knowledge, and it pointed out that it is incumbent on all two billion Muslims in the world today to protect Masjid al-Aqsa,” she said.

“All the King of Jordan has to do, all he has to do, is invite all Muslims, every one of us, to go and protect Masjid al-Aqsa,” she said.

“We don’t need weapons. There’s two billion of us. Nobody would be able to stop us.”

Ridley was speaking ahead of her engagements in Cape Town, where she is continuing discussions around Palestine and the significance of Al-Aqsa.

Listen to the full interview with Yvonne Ridley below.

Photo: VOCfm