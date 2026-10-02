SAHUC to refund Hajj registration fees to eligible pilgrims

By Ragheema Mclean

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has announced that it will refund Hajj registration fees to eligible pilgrims who have not yet performed Hajj.

The decision applies to pilgrims who paid the registration fee between November 2016 and September 2025.

SAHUC says the registration fees ranged from R100 to R309, including VAT, depending on the year in which the pilgrim registered.

The council says it consulted three independent Fatwa Committees, as well as legal advisers, before reaching the decision.

SAHUC President Moaaz Cassoo says the decision was taken after carefully considering the guidance received.

“Having carefully considered the guidance received, and in good faith and courtesy towards the pilgrims, the SAHUC General Council took a decision this past weekend that, inshallah, we will refund the pilgrims for the Hajj registration fee for those who registered from November 2016 to September 2025.”

Cassoo says pilgrims should not submit refund requests yet, as the council is still finalising its internal processes.

“At this point in time, we’ve requested the pilgrims to please hold on. We are busy with internal processes and procedures.”

He says SAHUC will issue a further announcement once the process has been finalised.

“The moment we are completed and we’ve done the relevant studies on the best way to move forward, we will then issue another press release informing the pilgrims of the exact process and procedure they need to follow to request their refund.”

SAHUC says pilgrims should therefore wait for further communication on the required documentation, refund process and timelines.

Listen to the full interview with SAHUC President Moaaz Cassoo below.

Photo: VOCfm