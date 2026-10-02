George Galloway praises South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel

By Oyisa George

Internationally renowned speaker and UK politician George Galloway has praised South Africa’s decision to bring a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, saying the country had shown “courage and moral fibre” in doing so.

Galloway is in South Africa as part of his People Power Tour, which has focused on Palestine, international conflicts and South Africa’s role in the changing global political landscape.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Galloway said South Africa’s ICJ case had given hope to people around the world who support the Palestinian cause.

“Whatever other criticisms people have of the South African government, respect them for that. Respect South Africa for having had the courage and the moral fibre to take to the ICJ an apartheid system even worse than the one under which you suffered,” Galloway said.

He also criticised the Trump administration’s approach towards South Africa, including its position on the country’s relationships with Russia, China and Iran.

Galloway rejected claims of a white genocide in South Africa, arguing that such allegations are being used to undermine the country internationally.

He said South Africa’s role in the ICJ proceedings had also strengthened its standing among people who supported the Palestinian cause.

“You will always be remembered as the people that took this case, that had the courage and the morality to bring this case, when no one else would have. I take my hat off to you,” he said.

South Africa filed its case against Israel at the ICJ in December 2023, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention.

Photo: VOCfm