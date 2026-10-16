World Food Day highlights South Africa’s food insecurity crisis

As the world marks World Food Day on 16 October, attention is turning to the need to address hunger and improve access to safe, nutritious food. Despite South Africa’s strong agricultural sector, many households continue to struggle to afford adequate meals amid high unemployment, poverty, inequality and rising living costs.

Professor Julian May, director of the Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape and UNESCO Chair in African Food Systems, said food availability does not necessarily translate into food security.

“While food can be available, if families lack the money to buy it, that means that the food is going to, as you say, be on the shelves but not in the household kitchen,” May explains.

He said high unemployment, inadequate wages and insufficient social grants contribute to the problem. May argues that while South Africa’s food system generates significant commercial returns, many people remain poorly nourished.

“One long-term issue is to actually try and develop a national food and nutrition security plan,” he said.

May notes that a plan introduced by the Department of Agriculture in 2017 failed because it was not adequately funded. A new plan is being prepared, with public consultations underway to gather input on possible interventions.

One proposal he highlights is increasing the Child Support Grant to at least the food poverty line. The grant currently falls below this threshold, making it difficult for low-income households to provide children with sufficient nutritious food.

May said raising the grant could help families afford healthier meals and improve children’s nutrition.

World Food Day serves as a reminder that addressing hunger requires more than ensuring food is produced and available. Tackling the underlying causes of food insecurity, including poverty and inequality, remains essential to ensuring that all South Africans can access and afford nutritious food.