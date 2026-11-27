The International Monetary Fund has warned that prolonged coalition negotiations could undermine investor confidence in South Africa and further complicate efforts to address struggling municipal services.

The IMF says delays in establishing municipal administrations could hamper service delivery, while a loss of momentum on economic reforms risks keeping the country trapped in low economic growth, high unemployment and rising public debt.

VOC News unpacked what these concerns mean for South Africa’s economy, local government and ordinary citizens with political economist Prof Bonke Dumisa.

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