Health professionals around the world are being urged not to abandon their Palestinian colleagues detained in Israeli prisons.

In a letter published in the medical journal The Lancet, 51 Fellows of the international health organisation, the Collegium Ramazzini, are calling for an end to the alleged torture of healthcare workers in Israeli detention.

The signatories warn that healthcare professionals, including Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, must not be left without support or advocacy.

They are urging the international medical community to stand up for their colleagues and demand accountability.

Professor and author Leslie London unpacked the broader implications of the matter during an interiview on the PM Drive show.

Photo: Healthcare Workers For Palestine – South Africa/FB