The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association has announced a suspension of external tourism activities in the area from the 1st of December, citing a lack of meaningful action from the City of Cape Town and tourism bodies over growing concerns about overtourism.

The measures will prohibit external tour operators, including walking tours, while bus tours must also stop. Locally based tour guides and residents offering cooking classes will be allowed to continue operating.

The association says it is not opposed to tourism but insists that residents’ heritage, needs and quality of life must be prioritised.

VOC News spoke to the association’s spokesperson, Shafwaan Loubscher, about the decision and the need for a more sustainable approach to tourism in Bo-Kaap.

Photo: Bo-Kaap CulturalHub/FB