WMO Warns of Record Greenhouse Gas Levels as Climate Change Threatens Long-Term Impacts

By Odwa Mkentane

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached record highs in 2025, raising concerns about the long-term impacts of climate change. Its latest report shows that levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all increased to unprecedented levels, locking in further global warming for centuries to come.

Speaking to VOC, Professor Roelof Burger, Director of the Centre for Global Change in the Unit for Environmental Sciences and Management at North-West University, said that although global emissions continue to rise, emissions intensity has declined as economies become more efficient.

“The key point is that atmospheric CO₂ concentrations and emissions continue to rise. However, if we examine the figures in relation to economic growth, we see that the amount of emissions produced per unit of global GDP has steadily declined over the past 20 years or so, by more than 20%. China is one of the leaders in this regard. This means that although emissions are still increasing, we are becoming more efficient. That is certainly partly the result of international pressure and the policies being implemented.

“Greenhouse gases remain in the atmosphere for extended periods. Carbon dioxide, for example, can remain in the climate system for hundreds of years. This means that emissions released today will continue to affect the climate for centuries to come,” Burger said.

Burger added that despite political setbacks, ongoing efforts by governments, businesses and individuals offer hope for meaningful climate action.

“I have seen that Lula won the Brazilian election, and some environmental groups have welcomed the result, seemingly because of his more positive approach to protecting the Amazon. One thing I would emphasise is that the climate impacts we are experiencing, particularly the fires in the Amazon and the United States, are occurring on such a massive scale that, even when headlines suggest that politicians are turning their backs on climate action, a closer look reveals that states, companies and individuals in the US are continuing to work towards solutions,” he said.

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