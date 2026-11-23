Communities across South Africa are increasingly facing the threat of heavily armed criminals, with the proliferation of illegal firearms contributing to violent crime, deadly confrontations and the loss of innocent lives.

Security expert Willem Els has raised concerns about the growing challenge of illegal firearms, warning that weaknesses in crime intelligence are making it increasingly difficult for law enforcement authorities to track, identify and disrupt the networks responsible for circulating these weapons.

The presence of illegal firearms not only poses a threat to law enforcement officers but also places ordinary residents, families and vulnerable communities at risk. Violent disputes can quickly escalate into deadly encounters when firearms are readily accessible.

For communities already struggling with high levels of crime and insecurity, the spread of illegal firearms adds another layer of fear and uncertainty.

Els’s warning highlights the importance of strengthening crime intelligence, improving investigations and enhancing cooperation between law enforcement agencies to address the problem at its roots.

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