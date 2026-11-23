The COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, has ended without countries reaching agreement on a final climate deal, following disagreements over commitments to move away from fossil fuels.

The 12-page draft agreement outlined proposals on addressing the climate crisis, assessing global progress, accelerating implementation and strengthening international cooperation. However, it made no direct mention of transitioning away from, phasing down or phasing out fossil fuels, a key demand from European Union nations and other countries.

COP31 negotiations president Chris Bowen described the failure to reach an agreement as disappointing.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has also criticised the outcome, describing the conference’s conclusion without a climate pact as a “deeply disappointing” setback.

The proposed agreement was rejected by the European Union, Pacific island nations and others over its failure to directly address fossil fuels, which are a major contributor to global warming.

Guterres has accused powerful fossil fuel interests of obstructing climate action while continuing to profit. He warned that the climate crisis would not wait for governments to find common ground, stressing the urgency of stronger international cooperation.

VOC News

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