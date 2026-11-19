The South African Reserve Bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 7.25%, with economists warning that inflationary pressures and weak economic growth continue to put pressure on the economy.

Economist Lisette IJssel de Schepper says the decision reflects the need to balance rising inflation against the risk of further slowing economic activity.

She says fuel prices remain a major contributor to inflation, while inflation excluding fuel is not as high.

“If you would strip out the fuel component of inflation, inflation isn’t that high and isn’t out of the tolerance band where the Reserve Bank wants it to be,” she said.

The decision means consumers with home loans, vehicle finance and other debt will not face an immediate increase in repayments. However, IJssel de Schepper cautions that further hikes remain possible, with the outlook for interest rates in 2027 depending on inflation developments.

She says the economy remains under pressure, with growth forecast at around 1.2% this year, while inflation could rise to 5.4% by February.

The Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago says it remains concerned about rising core inflation and will not hesitate to increase rates if necessary. Four members of the Monetary Policy Committee supported keeping rates unchanged, while three favoured a 25-basis-point increase.

IJssel de Schepper says stronger investment is needed to support economic growth, arguing that consumer spending alone cannot drive the expansion of the economy.

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