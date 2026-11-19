By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The ANC in the Western Cape is facing accusations of racial exclusion and inadequate representation within its municipal structures, following criticism over the allocation of councillor positions after the recent local government elections.

The accusations have ignited concerns about the representation of coloured members within the party, with some members questioning whether candidate selection reflects the demographic makeup of the communities they represent.

However, the ANC has rejected allegations of sidelining coloured candidates, insisting that its selection process is democratic and representative.

Speaking to VOC, political analyst Xolisile Ngumbela says the ANC cannot simply rely on electoral procedures to defend its commitment to inclusivity – it must also ensure that different communities have meaningful opportunities to participate in leadership and decision-making.

“We must remember that, according to the demographic figures cited, the Coloured community constitutes approximately 44 percent of the Western Cape population. It would therefore be unfair if this community were not adequately represented in municipal councils and ANC structures across the province. The concerns raised by ANC member Mervyn Oliver should not be dismissed as an isolated municipal disagreement. Instead, they invite a broader examination of how the ANC understands political representation in a province where its historical political identity, electoral support and organisational structures have long been contested,” said Ngumbela.

Ngumbela added that the party’s claim of being a broad church must be reflected in practice, not just rhetoric, if it is to maintain credibility as a genuinely non-racial political organisation.

“I would also argue that a liberation movement is judged not only by the history of what it fought against but also by the democratic character of the institution it has become. Central to this debate is the relationship between the ANC’s non-racial rhetoric and representative democracy. The ANC must demonstrate that it has followed its candidate-selection procedures and internal democratic processes. However, it must also confront the question of whether its structures provide meaningful opportunities for representation across all communities. That is the real political test of its commitment to non-racialism. The ANC has repeatedly described itself as a broad church,” he said.

Photo: ANC Western Cape Provincial Executive Committee