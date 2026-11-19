The Executive Director of the Democracy Development Program (DDP), Dr Paul Kariuki, says Africa must rethink how it manages and benefits from its natural resources instead of continuing to export raw mineral wealth while much of the continent remains impoverished

Discussing Dr Kariuki’s Substack, Africa Must Stop Exporting Its Wealth and Importing Poverty on VOC African Mirror, Kariuki says Africa is rich in natural resources, yet millions of its people continue to face poverty, unemployment and economic inequality.

For decades, the continent has exported raw minerals while importing finished products at higher costs, losing valuable economic opportunities. However, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s new gold refinery signals a shift towards greater local processing, industrialisation and economic sovereignty.

“So, there is a serious need to rethink how we manage as countries in the continent of artisanal mining. Because I’ve seen other African countries also suffering the same problem. In some countries, like Burkina Faso, children are actually being used. And just about a week or so ago I saw, I read somewhere, that the administration of President Traoré has decided that now henceforth, there is no children mining in their country because it’s denying them the opportunity to go to schools and gain education. It’s also creating bad practices for labour. Children should not be exposed to unfair labour practices because they’re being denied an opportunity to go to school. Therefore there is an opportunity to organise artisanal mining to become a lucrative economic earning potential for every country. But it needs political will, number one. And number two, it takes regulation, and number three, it takes proper political management of the opportunity. So that is because we know there are other factors within the ecosystem that may want to take advantage of such an opportunity,” said Dr Kariuki.