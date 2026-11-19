With the 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations nearing completion, the Department of Basic Education is urging matriculants to celebrate responsibly and avoid putting their safety at risk.

Candidates are writing their English papers on Thursday, followed by Afrikaans on Friday, marking the completion of examinations for a significant proportion of learners.

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Terence Khala says matriculants should exercise sound judgement and resist peer pressure as they prepare to celebrate the end of their school careers.

“The department appeals to the class of 2026 not to allow a moment of poor judgment to compromise the years of hard work, discipline and sacrifice that have brought them to this important milestone. Now, while the conclusion of examinations is an important occasion worth celebrating, it must be approached with a sense of responsibility and an appreciation of the further opportunities that lie ahead,” Khala said.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Education MEC Jaco Londt has also urged matriculants to prioritise their safety as the final examinations draw to a close.

The last paper in the province will be written next Wednesday.

Londt has encouraged learners to inform a parent, guardian or trusted adult of their whereabouts when attending celebrations, memorise emergency contact numbers and make use of a buddy system.

He has also urged learners to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

Those who are still completing their examinations have been encouraged to remain focused, with Londt reminding them that their opportunity to celebrate will come soon.

Photo: Pexels