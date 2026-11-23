President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to developing a national artificial intelligence (AI) action plan within 90 days, following a week-long visit to Silicon Valley in the United States. The plan will draw on insights and proposals gathered during the visit and focus on using AI to improve public services, attract investment in digital infrastructure, strengthen local capabilities and expand access to technology.

Ramaphosa said the strategy must deliver practical outcomes and reflect South Africa’s national priorities, expertise and interests. He said a small team will be established in the Presidency to drive the process and ensure that commitments translate into measurable results.

“We will establish a small agile team in the Presidency. This team must not become another structure that produces reports without results. It must have clear responsibilities, measurable targets,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that the team would identify obstacles that need to be addressed and ensure the action plan focuses on immediate priorities.

Ramaphosa also highlighted the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence, including its potential to improve service delivery and broaden access to information, while disrupting employment and increasing cybersecurity threats.

“If we use it in the right way, it will give us unprecedented new tools to improve the delivery of services, to expand access to information and opportunity,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the country must also prepare for “the disruption of labour market” and growing cybersecurity threats.

Ramaphosa led a delegation of approximately 300 representatives to Silicon Valley last week, where discussions focused on artificial intelligence, technology investment and economic growth. He stressed that South Africa must retain sovereignty over how AI is developed and deployed, ensuring that its use advances the country’s interests.

VOC News

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