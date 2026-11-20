By Oyisa George

Criminologist Dr Jean Redpath says South Africa’s latest crime statistics paint a complex picture, warning that changes in crime reporting and the allocation of police resources must be considered when interpreting the figures.

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia released the crime statistics for the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, covering July to September 2026. The figures show a decline in several categories, including murder, sexual offences, serious assaults and armed robberies. Murder cases fell by more than 1,600 compared with the same period last year, while carjackings decreased by 16.8%.

However, 5,590 murders were still recorded nationally during the quarter, an average of about 60 people killed each day.

Redpath says crime statistics must be compared with the same period in previous years because crime levels are affected by seasonal trends. She also cautions that changes in reporting rates can influence figures across different crime categories.

“People who are victimised for the first time may be more likely to report, but repeat victims often don’t go back if they don’t get a good response from SAPS,” she said.

In the Western Cape, Redpath says murder figures should also be cross-checked against forensic pathology records and other sources to establish whether the trends are consistent.

While the province recorded an overall decrease of about four per cent in murders, she says the figures vary across communities. Most areas targeted by Operation Prosper recorded declines, but Khayelitsha saw a 50 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

Redpath says the increase requires further investigation, adding that inadequate policing and unequal resource allocation remain serious concerns in the province.

She argues that relying on reported crime figures when allocating police resources disadvantages communities where residents are less likely to report crimes, leaving areas with high levels of violence potentially under-resourced.

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