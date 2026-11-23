By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

As temperatures rise across the Western Cape, health officials are raising concerns over an increase in diarrhoeal illnesses among young children. More than 1,500 cases were recorded in the first two weeks of November as the province enters its annual paediatric surge season.

Although the figures are lower than those recorded during the same period last year, the Department of Health and Wellness has cautioned that it is too early to determine whether infections are declining, with hospital admission data still incomplete. Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital has also reported an increase in gastro cases during warmer weather, renewing calls for parents and carers to take precautions to protect young children.

The province recorded 1,565 cases during the first two weeks of November, compared with 2,257 during the same period last year.

Speaking to VOC News, Red Cross Children’s Hospital paediatrician and lecturer at the University of Cape Town, Dr. Nicola Williams, says warmer temperatures contribute to an increase in diarrhoeal illnesses among young children, as viruses and bacteria spread more easily and food spoils faster.

“There are a couple of reasons. Most diarrhoeal illnesses are caused by viral infections, while some are caused by bacterial infections, which may require antibiotics. Both can spread from person to person, while some infections are transmitted through contaminated food and water. Warmer weather makes it easier for these germs to grow and spread. Food also spoils more quickly at higher temperatures. Generally, during summer, more people spend time outdoors and come into contact with one another in communal spaces. All these factors contribute to an increase in cases.” said Williams.

Williams added that small infants and young children have a higher proportion of their total body weight made up of water, and this means their small bodies can lose fluids very quickly.

“Young children, particularly infants, can go from having a simple bout of diarrhoea to becoming dehydrated within a matter of hours. It is therefore extremely important for parents and caregivers to recognise the early signs of dehydration and other warning signs. In this regard, I would emphasise that every parent should become familiar with their child’s Road to Health booklet. Every baby receives one at birth, and it contains information about general danger signs. These include a lethargic baby, a child who vomits everything or a child experiencing convulsions. There is also a very useful recipe for oral rehydration solution on page 30 of the booklet,” she said.

The paediatrician urges parents that infants experiencing diarrhoea should be given frequent sips of oral rehydration solution and remain vigilant of signs of dehydration.

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