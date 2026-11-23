Police remain on high alert, with additional deployments joining the search for suspects following a deadly shooting at a tavern in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

The incident occurred in Hlobe Street, Greenpoint, on Saturday night, when an undetermined number of armed suspects stormed the tavern and opened fire.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says four men were killed at the scene, while five other people sustained gunshot wounds.

“The suspects are alleged to have fired multiple shots before fleeing in a vehicle they had hijacked on the scene. The vehicle was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the tavern.”

The motive for the shooting remains under police investigation.

Meanwhile, activists are calling for stronger efforts to address the circulation of illegal firearms amid continued gun violence in the Western Cape.

This follows another deadly week in the province, with growing concerns over the role of illegal guns in gang violence and organised crime.

Security experts have also warned that weaknesses in crime intelligence are hampering efforts to identify and disrupt illegal firearm networks.

Photo: VOCfm