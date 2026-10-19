Western Cape welcomes essential services status for child protection

Western Cape Social Development MEC Wendy Kaizer-Philander has welcomed the decision by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration’s Essential Services Committee to designate critical child protection services as essential services.

Kaizer-Philander said the decision is an important step towards strengthening safeguards for vulnerable children and recognising the vital role played by professionals who protect them from harm.

She added that children rely on responsible adults, communities and dedicated professionals to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

The designation aims to help ensure that critical child protection services continue during industrial action, while balancing the rights of workers.

“The relevant parties now have 90 days to negotiate a minimum service agreement while respecting employees’ rights,” Kaizer-Philander said.

She reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening child protection and ensuring children receive the support they need.

“We remain committed to strengthening child protection and ensuring that every child in the Western Cape is safe, protected and given the opportunity to thrive,” she said.

VOC News

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