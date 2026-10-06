Western Cape Matriculants Urged to Stay Focused Ahead of Exams

By Lee Yandra Paulsen

With just one week to go before the 2026 matric examinations, Western Cape Education MEC Jaco Londt has urged learners to stay focused and make the most of their remaining study time.

A total of 71,302 full-time National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates are expected to sit for the examinations in the Western Cape. The exams are scheduled to begin on 13 October with the Computer Applications Technology practical examination and conclude on 25 November.

There are also 13,834 part-time and repeat NSC candidates who will write the examinations.

The examination period will span seven weeks, with 28 examination days. No exams will be written from 2 to 5 November due to the Local Government Elections, while 9 November has been set aside for Diwali.

Londt has urged learners to use the remaining time wisely and avoid distractions.

“We are a week away from the 2026 matric exams, and we want to encourage matriculants to use their time wisely,” said Londt.

He also thanked communities supporting schools and learners during the examination period.

“Thank you to the communities that are working with schools to ensure our matriculants can study and write their exams in a calm manner,” he said.

Londt encouraged learners to remain disciplined and take regular breaks while studying.

“To the matriculants, stay focused and disciplined and take frequent constructive breaks in between studying,” he said.

He also urged learners planning to vote on 4 November to consider applying for a special vote to avoid potentially long queues on election day.

Applications for special votes close on 12 October at 5pm. People can apply through the IEC website or via SMS.

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