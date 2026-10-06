Western Cape Learner Transport Suspended as Bus Operators Meet MEC Jaco Londt

By Odwa Mkentane

Learner transport services have been suspended across the Western Cape from today, with small bus operators citing rising diesel and operating costs, as well as an unresolved financial crisis.

The South African Small Bus Operators Council Western Cape (SANSBOC-WC) says the suspension could affect thousands of learners who depend on contracted transport to get to and from school.

SANSBOC-WC is expected to meet with Western Cape MEC for Education Jaco Londt to further discuss the matter.

Londt says he has been engaging in constructive discussions with SANSBOC representatives and will continue those engagements later today.

“The WCED has requested more time to provide the Council with a substantive response. This request is particularly pertinent given that a meeting has already been scheduled for Wednesday, 7 October 2026, to consider this issue and the affordability of the proposed diesel relief measure.

“We trust that after today, no learner will be negatively impacted for the rest of the week by this matter, especially vulnerable learners who depend on this transport to access school, and our matriculants who are days away from their final NSC examinations. This is a crucial period for our schools, and we ask for co-operation from all parties involved so that teaching and learning are not disrupted. We are still awaiting feedback from schools to determine the impact on the first day of term,” said Londt.

The Council says the continued increase in diesel and operating costs has placed unsustainable financial pressure on learner transport operators, making it increasingly difficult for them to continue providing services under current conditions.

In a statement, SANSBOC-WC said operators had raised concerns about the financial viability of learner transport services, but that the matter remained unresolved.

The suspension is expected to affect learners who rely on contracted transport to travel to and from schools. The Council says the decision was not taken lightly and follows mounting financial pressures that operators say threaten the sustainability of the sector.

SANSBOC-WC is calling on the relevant authorities and stakeholders to urgently engage with operators to find a sustainable solution to the financial challenges facing the learner transport sector.

The organisation says it remains committed to providing safe and reliable learner transport but believes urgent intervention is required to prevent further disruption.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the Department appreciates the financial pressures faced by learner transport operators, particularly in the current economic climate. However, she says any proposal with significant budget implications requires careful consideration and due process.

“The WCED has held a number of engagements and internal discussions to assess the costs involved, evaluate affordability, and determine what measures may be viable within existing budget constraints. These are not decisions that can be made overnight, and stakeholders have been aware that this process was underway.

The WCED already spends a significant amount on learner transport — Budget 2026/27: R698 million — transporting over 71,000 learners each school day. Any form of diesel relief has to be considered in terms of budget affordability. This process is in the final stages and, as indicated by the Head of Department, feedback will be provided on Friday,” said Hammond.

Photo: SANSBOC/FB

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