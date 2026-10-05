Western Cape Honours Teachers on World Teachers’ Day

The Western Cape is honouring teachers on World Teachers’ Day, with October declared Teacher Appreciation Month. The provincial Education Department is urging learners, parents and communities to recognise the contribution teachers make to education and society.

Western Cape Education MEC Jaco Londt praised national award winners Mthobi Fihla, Danielle Bosch and Hortense Stegmann for their leadership and commitment to inclusive education. Londt said teachers continue to lead, innovate and change lives despite the challenges they face daily.

“We know that much of what teachers do happens beyond the classroom and long after the school bell has rung,” said Londt. He encouraged communities to take the opportunity to thank teachers who have made a difference in their lives or those of their children.

Meanwhile, the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union is calling for greater recognition of women in the teaching profession, highlighting their role in shaping future generations. This year’s World Teachers’ Day theme is “Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures.”

SADTU spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said while women make up the majority of teachers, men continue to dominate leadership positions.

Cembi also raised concerns about increasing violence against educators and threats to their safety.

“We are deeply concerned about the rising incidence of violence against teachers and the growing threats to their safety and security,” she said, stressing that schools should remain places of teaching, learning, safety and dignity.

VOC News

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