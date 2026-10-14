Western Cape E-Hailing Association Welcomes New Transport Council

The Western Cape Mobility Department has called on valid e-hailing and metered taxi operating licence holders to nominate candidates for the first election of the new E-Hailing and Metered Taxi Council. Nominations close next Thursday.

The council aims to represent licence holders’ interests, establish accountable leadership and strengthen communication and collaboration across the sector.

Western Cape E-Hailing Association chairperson Siyabonga Hlabisa stated that the association has been involved in discussions with the provincial government regarding the council’s establishment and has nominated members to participate in the working team alongside representatives from the metered taxi sector.

Hlabisa said the association welcomes the initiative, which he hopes will help address longstanding challenges, particularly those relating to operating permits and the regulation of e-hailing services.

“We’ve been working closely with the Western Cape Government in terms of its establishment,” Hlabisa said. “As an association, we welcomed the establishment of the council because we hope it will provide solutions to ongoing issues in the industry.”

He said closer cooperation between e-hailing and metered taxi operators is necessary as the two sectors increasingly share similarities, including the use of smaller vehicles and app-based transport services.

“We need each other,” said Hlabisa. He added that both sectors have faced regulatory challenges that require a coordinated response.

These include concerns around metered taxi and e-hailing operating permits, as well as the regulations governing e-hailing services under the Department of Transport.

Hlabisa said the council could provide a platform for government and operators to discuss these challenges collectively, rather than having individual associations approach authorities separately.

He believes a coordinated structure could also improve compliance across the industry, particularly by helping e-hailing drivers understand and meet the requirements for operating licences.

“The government is trying to find a way for all of us to agree on the issues affecting the industry,” Hlabisa said.

The first council election is expected to give eligible operating licence holders an opportunity to elect representatives who can raise their concerns and contribute to discussions on the sector’s regulation and development.

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

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