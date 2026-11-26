The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is seeking an urgent court order to prevent the reinstatement of former Heathfield High School principal Wesley Neumann while its appeal against a Labour Court judgment is pending.

The application is expected to be heard on Friday. The dispute follows a Labour Court ruling on 5 January 2026, which set aside an earlier arbitration outcome and ordered Neumann’s retrospective reinstatement after his dismissal in May 2022.

The South African Council of Educators (SAC-E) has criticised the department’s latest legal move, accusing it of prolonging the dispute and using public funds to pursue further litigation.

The organisation says the department failed to take the necessary procedural steps to advance its appeal within the required timeframes. It also questions the additional costs of maintaining another principal at the school while Neumann’s reinstatement remains unresolved.

SAC-E says the department must account for the public money spent on the case and the handling of its appeal.

However, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department has filed a counter-application to keep the Labour Court order suspended while related appeal proceedings are finalised.

“Whether Mr Neumann returns to the school pending the appeal that we have lodged is a matter to be decided by the court,” Hammond said.

She says the department is entitled to appeal the judgment, arguing that the Labour Court made several legal and factual errors when reviewing the arbitration award.

Hammond added that the school had been flourishing under its current leadership and that the department believes maintaining stability and continuity is in the best interests of the school community.

Photo: Facebook/ Wesley Neumann