By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

El Niño is expected to influence weather patterns across South Africa, with some regions facing drier conditions while others could experience increased rainfall and flooding. These changing weather patterns raise concerns about food production, rising food prices and the country’s ability to respond to climate-related disasters.

There are growing calls for South Africa to strengthen its climate adaptation strategies, improve disaster preparedness and ensure communities are equipped to deal with extreme weather events.

Speaking to VOC News, Advocacy Lead at The Green Connection, Lisa Makaula, has warned that El Niño could bring different weather conditions across South Africa, with some regions experiencing prolonged dry conditions while others face increased rainfall and flooding, potentially increasing food prices.

“This means the impacts are already being felt by many people. At the same time, parts of the Eastern Cape are experiencing wetter conditions. So, the effects differ from one region to another. The Eastern Cape, for instance, is an important agricultural region. When areas experience flooding, agricultural activities can be disrupted, affecting food crops and food production. In areas such as the Western Cape, where conditions are becoming drier, agricultural production could also become more expensive. This could eventually drive up food prices and have a significant impact on consumers,” said Makaula.

Makaula added that the country should have national climate adaptation plans that are aligned with municipal planning, and communities must also have access to these plans so that they know whom to contact and what steps to take during emergencies.

“We also need effective response mechanisms. Whether an area experiences flooding or veld fires, communities must know how to respond. Many people do not have sufficient information about what to do during these emergencies. This information needs to be made publicly available. Communities must also be included in the development of climate adaptation measures so that they understand the processes involved and know how to respond to these challenges. Climate change affects everyone. When droughts occur, agricultural production becomes more expensive, which eventually pushes up food prices. This affects all consumers,” said Makaula.

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