In a significant development in the long-running Phala Phala controversy, the Western Cape High Court has declared the Section 89 independent panel report into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm unlawful, setting it aside in its entirety.

The unanimous judgment, handed down by Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, follows a legal challenge by President Ramaphosa, who argued that the independent panel had misconstrued the scope of its mandate.

The ruling raises important questions about parliamentary oversight, presidential accountability and the broader implications for the Phala Phala matter.

A political analyst, Donovan Williams, unpacked the court’s decision, its political significance, and what could happen next.

Photo: @PresidencyZA/X