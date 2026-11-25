Lawyers representing North West businessman Suliman Carrim have raised serious concerns over the handling of his bail conditions, accusing the Madlanga Commission’s spokesperson of misrepresenting a court order and prematurely declaring their client in breach of those conditions.

Carrim’s legal team argues that the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court subsequently amended the disputed bail condition, raising questions about how the original order was interpreted and communicated publicly.

But to understand the latest developments, we take a step back and revisit the key events and revelations that have brought the Madlanga Commission to where it is today.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, crime expert Chad Thomas, unpacked the background to the commission, Carrim’s involvement, the latest legal dispute, and what these developments could mean for the broader investigation.

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