Police are appealing for information to help identify the suspects responsible for the murder of two teenagers in Lavender Hill, nearly two years after the shooting.

The victims, aged 14 and 17, were shot dead in Hillary Drive on 4 December 2024. The suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Anti-Gang Unit detectives have since followed up on available leads in an effort to solve the case.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says investigators are now appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist with the investigation.

He says detectives have been unable to make progress despite following up on the leads available to them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Filton Abrahams, on 071 673 2204.

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