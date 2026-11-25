Tensions between Iran and the United States continue to escalate, with Tehran insisting that Washington meet its seven conditions before any further engagement or diplomatic talks can take place.

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has warned of a decisive response if its adversaries miscalculate, raising concerns about further military escalation in the region.

Meanwhile, the security situation in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern after Iran’s army reported that two oil tankers caught fire and stopped moving following a suspected mine strike.

The developments have raised fears of further disruption to one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, with potential consequences for global energy supplies and international markets.

To unpack Iran’s demands, Washington’s position, and the wider geopolitical and economic implications of the escalating tensions, Ahmed Jazbhay from the Media Review Network sheds light on the issue.

Photo: @WhiteHouse/X