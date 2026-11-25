As South Africa marks the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, concerns remain over the continued high levels of gender-based violence and femicide across the country.

Despite years of awareness campaigns, public demonstrations and government interventions, women and children continue to experience violence and abuse, prompting calls for more sustained and meaningful action.

Gender-based violence activist and founder and director of Hope for the Future, Vanessa Nelson, said while the campaign is important in raising awareness and mobilising support, efforts to address violence against women and children cannot be limited to 16 days.

Nelson said organisations, businesses and members of the public have shown support for the campaign, but questions whether these initiatives have resulted in meaningful change.

“Violence against women and children continues 365 days of the year. You cannot focus on one month or 16 days when we have the other days throughout the year where we continue to experience violence and abuse,” she said.

She believes the focus on a specific campaign period risks overlooking the ongoing realities faced by survivors.

Nelson also questioned why there were not stronger partnerships between government and organisations working directly in communities to address gender-based violence.

“We’ve had marches and placard demonstrations, and government has been involved, but the shift has never changed. Why is there no constructive formulation and partnerships with organisations that work in communities to change the narrative? That is a big question,” Nelson said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Development said government is strengthening its efforts to combat gender-based violence as the country observes this year’s campaign.

The latest crime statistics highlight the scale of the crisis. Of the 1,150 women murdered over a six-month period, 581 were killed between July and September. During the same period, 149 children were also murdered.

Department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said 5,116 women and 4,362 children were identified as rape victims during the same three-month period.

The figures have renewed calls for stronger prevention measures, improved support for survivors and greater accountability.

Nelson said addressing gender-based violence requires consistent action and meaningful collaboration throughout the year, rather than relying on awareness campaigns alone.

VOC News

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