The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is warning social grant beneficiaries to be on high alert for scams circulating on Facebook, WhatsApp and SMS.

Fraudsters are reportedly posing as SASSA officials and using messages and online advertisements promising assistance with grant applications and payments to trick beneficiaries into sharing personal information, banking details and PINs.

SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi is urging beneficiaries to remain cautious, avoid sharing confidential information and verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from the agency.

He stresses that SASSA will never ask beneficiaries to disclose their PINs or banking details through social media.

“We just want to appeal to beneficiaries of social grants that if they get such message, they must delete it immediately, or they can call our toll-free number if they are not sure, which is 0800 60 10 11,” Letsatsi said.

Beneficiaries who are uncertain about the legitimacy of a message are encouraged to contact SASSA directly through its toll-free number, 0800 60 10 11, before responding or sharing any information.

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