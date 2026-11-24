Despite high teacher unemployment and ongoing challenges within South Africa’s education sector, the teaching profession continues to attract significant interest from prospective students.

Recent figures reveal that nine of the country’s 26 public universities received more than 540,000 applications for just 8,618 available Bachelor of Education spaces, highlighting the growing demand for teaching qualifications.

The figures raise questions about what continues to attract young people to the profession, particularly when many qualified educators are struggling to secure employment.

They also bring into focus the challenges facing the education sector, including the availability of teaching posts, workforce planning and the future of the profession.

To unpack the reasons behind this growing demand and the realities facing aspiring educators, we are joined online by Bontle Goodenough, a Teacher Learning Support Practitioner.

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