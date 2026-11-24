Gun violence has once again claimed the life of a young person in Lavender Hill, after a 16-year-old was shot dead in a suspected gang-related attack last night.

Police say officers were called to St Bartholomew in St Montague Village at around 18:15, where the teenager was found with fatal gunshot wounds. A 13-year-old was also wounded in the incident.

It is believed that unknown gunmen entered the road and opened fire indiscriminately. Police have since registered cases of murder and attempted murder, with investigations ongoing.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns about the impact of gang violence on children and vulnerable communities across the Cape Flats.

To unpack the emotional and psychological toll that exposure to violence has on children, and the support available to affected families, we speak to Shaheeda Omar from the Teddy Bear Foundation.

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