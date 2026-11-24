By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Antibiotics are among modern medicine’s greatest achievements, saving millions of lives. However, their effectiveness is increasingly under threat as bacteria develop resistance to medicines designed to kill them. Antimicrobial resistance is already a growing public health concern in South Africa and around the world, with the misuse and overuse of antibiotics contributing to the problem.

Health experts warn that ordinary infections could become increasingly difficult to treat, leading to longer hospital stays, serious complications and even death. They are urging the public to use antibiotics responsibly, avoid self-medication and understand that antibiotics do not treat viral infections such as colds and flu.

Speaking to VOC News, Dr Angelique Coetzee, Vice-Chairperson and an independent board representative for the Unity Forum of Family Practitioners (UFFP), says antibiotics only work against bacterial infections; they do not work against viral infections, and although someone with a viral infection may develop a secondary bacterial infection, antibiotics will not treat the original viral infection.

“When you self-medicate, you are essentially making your own diagnosis. You might take antibiotics without knowing whether you actually need them. You might also fail to take them exactly as prescribed. For example, if a doctor prescribes antibiotics for five days, you should not shorten or extend the treatment or restart it on your own without consulting a healthcare professional. We need to understand that bacteria can develop resistance to antibiotics. They have mechanisms that allow them to defend themselves against these medicines. If you take antibiotics unnecessarily, you contribute to the development and spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria,” said Coetzee.

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