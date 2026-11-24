Sixteen driving licence testing centres across Cape Town will move to cashless transactions from 1 December, following a successful pilot project at three centres last month.

The City of Cape Town will extend the system to 13 additional centres, with Joe Gqabi and Lingelethu West scheduled to follow in 2027.

Traffic spokesperson Kevin Jacobs says the centres process thousands of transactions, including traffic fine payments, learner’s and driver’s licence applications, licence card renewals and other related services.

He says moving to cashless payments will reduce the risks associated with handling cash, including revenue theft, while also easing administrative workloads and reducing collection fees.

“We are satisfied that the cashless transaction pilot project at Brackenfell, Fish Hoek and Strand has highlighted the benefits of such a system, and so it will be implemented at 13 additional driving licence testing centres with Joe Gqabi and Lingelethu West to follow in 2027,” Jacobs said.

Photo: VOCfm