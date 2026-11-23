Tensions between Iran and the United States are escalating as Tehran warns it could resort to military force to break the US naval blockade.

Iran argues that international law gives it the right to defend itself against what it considers an act of aggression, as the blockade places increasing pressure on its already strained economy.

The warning raises concerns about a direct military confrontation and the wider implications for stability in the Middle East, international trade, and global oil markets.

With both countries facing mounting pressure, questions remain over whether diplomacy can prevent the situation from escalating further.

International analyst Jeff Harper unpacked the latest developments, the implications of Iran’s warning, and the risk of a wider regional conflict.

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