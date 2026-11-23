As South Africa prepares to observe the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, renewed attention is being placed on the ongoing fight to protect women and children from abuse, violence and exploitation.

Despite continued awareness campaigns and calls for action, gender-based violence remains a serious concern, leaving many survivors struggling to access protection, support and justice.

Beyond the annual campaigns, questions remain about whether enough is being done to address the root causes of abuse, support survivors and hold perpetrators accountable.

Community organisations and foundations continue to play a critical role in providing assistance to vulnerable women and helping survivors rebuild their lives.

Caroline Peters, founder of the Callas Foundation for Abused Women, detailed the foundation’s work, its plans for the upcoming 16 Days of Activism campaign, and what more needs to be done to strengthen the fight against gender-based violence.

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