Senegal has regained the continental title following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned CAF’s earlier decision to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations trophy to Morocco.

The dispute stems from January’s final in Rabat, where Senegal claimed a 1-0 extra-time victory. The match was briefly halted after Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest over a disallowed goal and a penalty awarded to Morocco. CAF subsequently ruled against Senegal, arguing that the team had breached tournament regulations.

CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb confirmed that the ruling was unanimous, with the panel finding that the referee had the authority to resume the match after the interruption.

“By blowing his whistle to resume the match at the 109th minute, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met. Both teams were on the pitch again and both expressed their willingness to resume,” Reeb said.

He added that the referee’s decision fell within the scope of the rules of the game and was therefore under his sole authority.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has congratulated Senegal on its reinstatement as continental champions.

Department spokesperson Stacey-Lee Khojane said McKenzie has consistently maintained that Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time victory on the field in Rabat should not have been overturned through an administrative decision.

“This is an important moment for African football. It sends a clear message that disputes must be resolved through the proper channels and that football matters must ultimately be decided on the field of play,” Khojane said.

McKenzie also acknowledged Morocco for hosting the tournament and expressed hope that both nations would compete again at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The CAS ruling brings an end to the dispute over the 2025 tournament title, restoring Senegal’s victory and overturning CAF’s decision.

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Photo: X/ @FootballSenegal