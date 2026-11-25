A deadly attack in southeast Niger has once again highlighted the ongoing security challenges facing the region. Boko Haram militants attacked a military patrol near the village of Baroua in the Diffa region on Tuesday, killing 11 soldiers and injuring another five, according to Niger’s Defence Ministry.

The attack comes as Niger continues to grapple with extremist violence following the 2023 military coup, with both Boko Haram and its rival faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), operating in the region.

We look at what this latest attack reveals about Niger’s security situation, the wider instability across the Sahel region and the impact of ongoing violence on ordinary communities.

Dr Fisayo Ajala, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Sociology at the University of Pretoria, delved into the latest developments during an interview on the PM Drive show.

Photo: @HQNigerianArmy/X