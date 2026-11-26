Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said the team is determined to win the Nations Championship final on Sunday in honour of head coach Rassie Erasmus, who will again be absent from the touchline due to a six-match ban. Erasmus was suspended after criticising the officiating following the Boks’ defeat to France earlier this month and will watch the final at Twickenham from his hotel room.

Kolisi admits it is difficult not having their mentor on the field on match day, but said the team is not feeling additional pressure ahead of the final.

“We don’t feel more pressure because we watch the game and we see what we could have done better,” Kolisi said.

He stressed that the players remain focused on their own preparations and the guidance of their coaching staff, rather than outside opinions.

“We know what we need to get right, and if you put yourself under unnecessary pressure, it’s not going to make you perform,” he added.

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