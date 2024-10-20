WCED extends its best wishes to the 2024 Matric class

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has extended its best wishes to the 2024 matric class as they prepare to sit for their final examinations starting tomorrow (21 October) and will conclude on Wednesday, 27 November, after a total of 123 papers have been written.
This year, a total of 75,647 candidates will be sitting for their matric examinations in the province. Of these, 64,375 are full-time candidates, while 11,272 are part-time.
MEC David Maynier stated, “You have made it this far, and worked so hard to prepare for this moment, so this is the time to really make your efforts count. We are so proud of the extra hours you have put into revising your schoolwork, and this is an excellent investment that you have made in your own futures.”
Please take a moment to thank your matric teachers during the exam period. They have also worked hard to prepare you for these exams, so your success will be their success too.
He added, “Good luck and remember to always do your very best. We can’t wait to see what the Class of 2024 will achieve!”
VOC News
Photo: DBE/X