WCED extends its best wishes to the 2024 Matric class

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has extended its best wishes to the 2024 matric class as they prepare to sit for their final examinations starting tomorrow (21 October) and will conclude on Wednesday, 27 November, after a total of 123 papers have been written.

This year, a total of 75,647 candidates will be sitting for their matric examinations in the province. Of these, 64,375 are full-time candidates, while 11,272 are part-time.