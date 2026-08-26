WCEA and Operation Ubuntu condemn ‘institutional failure’ at Cape Town International Airport

The Western Cape E-Hailing Association (WCEA) and Operation Ubuntu are calling for urgent intervention at Cape Town International Airport, amid reports of intimidation and violence involving e-hailing drivers at the airport’s staging area.

Operation Ubuntu spokesperson Indiphile Matini says the situation has deteriorated because of what the organisations describe as failures by Uber, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), the Western Cape Department of Mobility and SAPS.

Matini says legitimate drivers are being placed at risk as tensions over limited space and unauthorised operators continue.

“The systemic crisis caused by ACSA and SAPS on the premises of Cape Town International Airport has created serious risk to both drivers and passengers,” Matini said.

The organisations claim that some individuals, allegedly wearing balaclavas, have intimidated and assaulted drivers, with one foreign national driver reportedly seriously injured and in critical condition.

Matini says legitimate concerns about overcrowding and unauthorised operators have been exploited to fuel divisions among drivers.

“What began as a legitimate call for capacity management and illegal operator enforcement has transformed into unauthorised individuals playing self-appointed authority at the gate,” he said.

WCEA and Operation Ubuntu are demanding that ACSA, the Department of Mobility and SAPS immediately take control of the staging area, investigate reported violence and ensure the safety of drivers and passengers.

They are also calling for the stalled mediation process to resume, while urging Uber to provide adequate infrastructure and facilities for authorised e-hailing operators.

Photo: Facebook/ Cape Town International Airport